With less than 10 days from the blessed month of Ramadhan, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced that operator applications are now open for the year 1443.

According to the council, only operators that are IATA accredited are encouraged to apply for hajj accreditation.

Requests for required documents by prospective operators can be made with the Secretary General at sahucsg@sahuc.org.za.

Closing date for applications are on April 11th.