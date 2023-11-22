Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
SAHUC set to host Awareness Programme ahead of 2024 Hajj season

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj & Umrah Council (SAHUC) has extended an invitation to the public for their Cape Town Hajj Awareness Programme scheduled to be held at Oaklands High School in Chukker Road, Landsdowne, on Sunday 3 December.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Wednesday, Western Cape Chairperson of SAHUC Mohammad Groenewald said the programme aims to educate the public and update prospective hujaaj on the new rules and regulations pertaining to Hajj.

He explained, “We will also give them with an outline on a number of issues which will prepare them if they intend to go on Hajj.”

The event will cover diverse topics, including:

  • Hajj pricing and Guidelines
  • National Hajj Accreditation
  • Hajj Mission

Moreover, a Q&A session will also be held so guests are welcome to prepare any questions they may have ahead of the programme.

Groenewald highlighted: “Accredited Hajj travel operators will also be present with packages for Hajj 2024 / 1445 AH. “

“Hajj pricing is a major factor that many people are eager to know about”.

However, he noted that while comprehensive package details may not be immediately available, approximately 80% of the package pricing, including costs for the 5-day Hajj period, will be disclosed.

On the matter of airline fees and associated costs, Groenewald clarified that these specifics are not currently finalized.

He added, “A list of all the accredited travel operators will also be sent out to the public within the next week.”

Attendees are encouraged to participate in this informative session to gain valuable insights into the Hajj pilgrimage and associated arrangements.

