SAHUC set to host second Cape Town Hajj Awareness Programme for 2024 Hajj season

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has extended an invitation to the public for the second Cape Town Hajj Awareness Programme for Hajj 2024/1445AH.

The programme is scheduled to be held at Oaklands High School in Chukker Road, Landsdowne, on Sunday, March 3, from 11am until 1pm.

Speaking to VOC News, SAHUC president Mooaz Cassoo has encouraged all prospective Hujjaaj to participate in this informative programme.

“We are not only inviting prospective Hujjaaj but the greater Muslim community as well; this awareness programme will provide valuable insights into Hajj.” “It will be very beneficial for all the Hujjaaj who are going for Hajj this year, as SAHUC will be discussing the in-depth logistics with regards to Hajj and what SAHUC’s duties and responsibilities are inside the Kingdom.” “We will cover all the duties and logistics so that all Hujjaaj are well prepared by the time they leave for Hajj.”

The council revealed that the event will cover diverse topics, including:

Hajj logistics from departing South Africa until your return home.

What to expect in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Services offered by SAHUC during Hajj.

For more information, individuals can contact SAHUC at 0100019101 or via the website at www.sahuc.co.za.

