SAHUC to begin disbursing ex-gratia payments to disgruntled 2023 Hujaaj

By Ragheema Mclean

Earlier this month, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) announced that approximately 3,500 South African pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj will receive compensation for poor service delivery.

This decision follows concerns raised by Hujaaj [pilgrims] of substandard services provided to specific pilgrims, particularly during their stay in Mina.

SAHUC revealed that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia agreed to an ex-gratia payment of over 3 million SAR (approximately R14.5 million) to affected pilgrims.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SAHUC President Moaaz Casoo confirmed that refunds would be disbursed in the coming days.

“Alhamdulillah [All praise is due to God], we have managed to transfer all the funds to South Africa, which arrived last week. We are currently coordinating with two banks to handle over 1,500 transfers. We need to finalize the rates they will charge SAHUC for these bulk transfers,” Casoo stated.

He added, “Certain banks are charging different rates, so we are finalizing this process. Insha Allah [If God wills], by the end of this week or early next week, we will start the refund process for all Hujaaj from the 2023 Hajj season.”

Casoo urged all Hujaaj who have not yet submitted their details to send their information to refund@SHAUC.org.za to receive their refunds accordingly.

He said that during a recent workshop with the board of SAHUC and the members of the national general council members, policies and procedures for the national hajj accreditation committee and the national hajj operator’s accreditation committee were reviewed to ensure that smooth Hajj process for 2025.

“Both committees went through the policies, rules, and regulations both here in South Africa and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure compliance and to improve the service provided to our Hujaaj going forward,” Casoo noted.

He also highlighted the involvement of legal representatives and members of the Ulema to ensure Shariah compliance and to provide the best service to the pilgrims.

“We aim to make the Hajj process smooth and efficient for all our pilgrims and operators,” he said.

Meanwhile, Casoo also commented on the Hajj quota for the next year, which stands at 2,500.

“Our dynamic portal allows prospective Hujaaj to see their position and provides an indication of when they will be accredited for Hajj, helping them to prepare in advance,” he explained.

“The biggest request we have for the public is – if you know that you don’t have the financial means to go on Hajj at this point in time, contact us and let us know to move your accreditation to a later stage.

“Every year, we face the issue of individuals holding onto their accreditation despite knowing they cannot go on Hajj. We urge you not to deprive others of a spot. If you cannot go, please let us know so we can accommodate others,” he appealed.

