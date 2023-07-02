SAHUC wins Labbitam award

Share this article

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Honoring distinguished Hajj affairs offices with the “Labbaitum” award, during the activities of the “Khitamuhu Misk” ceremony.

Praise be to Allah, SAHUC came out 2nd in the fourth category, Alhamdullilah.

SAHUC would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the Hajj affairs offices for your participation and special thanks to our travel operators and Hujaaj of 2023/1444AH for this possible for South Africa.

What is the Labbitam award?

It is one of the programs measuring performance and customer satisfaction, which aims to spread the concept of competitiveness among service providers to increase the level of efficiency and quality of service performance through the journey of the guest of Rehman, and to raise the percentage of satisfaction, by evaluating the services provided by Hajj affairs offices with specific standards and specifications.