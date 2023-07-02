Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SAHUC wins Labbitam award

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Honoring distinguished Hajj affairs offices with the “Labbaitum” award, during the activities of the “Khitamuhu Misk” ceremony.

Praise be to Allah, SAHUC came out 2nd in the fourth category, Alhamdullilah.

SAHUC would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the Hajj affairs offices for your participation and special thanks to our travel operators and Hujaaj of 2023/1444AH for this possible for South Africa.

What is the Labbitam award?

It is one of the programs measuring performance and customer satisfaction, which aims to spread the concept of competitiveness among service providers to increase the level of efficiency and quality of service performance through the journey of the guest of Rehman, and to raise the percentage of satisfaction, by evaluating the services provided by Hajj affairs offices with specific standards and specifications.

 

 

 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.