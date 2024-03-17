Sailors en route to Cape Town plucked from life raft in deep-sea rescue

Share this article

Two sailors were rescued and one is presumed drowned after their yacht sank about 2,400km southwest of Cape Town this week, the South African Maritime Safety Authority has confirmed.

The sailors were rescued on Wednesday from a life raft after swift intervention by South Africa’s Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre which requested a passing ship, the FRONT POLLUX, to divert its course to the accident location. The yacht, NINA POPE, had been on its way to Cape Town from Tristan da Cunha, Samsa said on Friday.

“Despite challenging conditions, with winds up to 74km/h and sea swells of up to eight metres, the FRONT POLLUX managed to recover two male survivors from a life raft near the reported position,” it said. “Unfortunately, a third seafarer, the skipper of the NINA POPE and a German national, could not be saved and is presumed to have gone down with the vessel.

“The survivors, one with dual Swiss/US citizenship and the other Brazilian, have since communicated with their respective embassies in Cape Town, facilitated by the FRONT POLLUX. Both individuals did not require medical assistance and are currently en route to Cape Town. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) emergency operations centre (EOC) is assisting with their arrival early next week.”

Samsa commended the various stakeholders involved for a remote rescue under difficult circumstances.

Source: TimesLIVE