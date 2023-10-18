SAJBD accuses Dirco of picking sides in latest attacks in Palestine

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

A statement released by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) left social media abuzz yesterday after it claimed Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor was in support of Hama’s latest operation on occupation forces in Palestine.

The SAJBD said DIRCO’s stance and, in particular, Minister Pandor, on Israel and Palestine, is contradictory to every other stance which their department has taken in relation to other conflicts.

“More surprising has been the disdain shown by the South African government towards the atrocious terrorist attacks by Hamas. There should have been an immediate voice of condemnation and compassion. This has been most upsetting for the Jewish community, who, as South African citizens, feel betrayed by our own government,” stated Chairperson of the SAJBD Professor Karen Milner.

She further stated that SAJBD are awaiting a response from government regarding the matter.

“Our criticism of the South African government was not taken lightly, and we believe that with this phone call to Hamas, Minister Pandor has chosen sides for South Africa in a very complex geopolitical context, and she should be held accountable,” Milner added.

Speaking to VOC News, DIRCO spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele neither confirmed, or denied this allegation.

“The minister will no longer take any interviews on this matter,” said Ngqengelele.

Government officials first denied that Pandor had spoken to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at all.

“Not true at all. We do not have a bilateral relationship with Hamas,” presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya stated.

Pandor’s office confirmed via a statement yesterday that Pandor was requested to call Hamas but insisted she had only discussed how to get humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“DIRCO wishes to confirm that Minister Naledi Pandor received a request to call the Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss getting Humanitarian Aid to Palestine. During the call, and in line with the Government’s position, Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa’s solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and expressed sadness and regret for the loss of innocent lives both Palestinians and Israelis,” added Spokesperson for DIRCO, Clayson Monyela.