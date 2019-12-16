Salt River calm as police investigate Staggie murder footage

Share this article

















Police say Salt River in Cape Town is calm for now as they trawl through CCTV footage of the brazen murder of former gang boss Rashied Staggie.

Staggie was shot on Friday, on the same road his brother was killed 23 years ago.

There are now fears of revenge attacks as Staggie was once a leader of the Hard Livings gang.

While some say he died the way he lived, others say he was a changed man.

Pastor Ivan Waldeck says Staggie hanged his life and became a reborn Christian. READ: Police can’t confirm Mitchells Plain murder linked to that of Staggie “According to me, Rashied Staggie, as I walked with him for more than 20 years, after he changed his life and became a reborn Christian. I walked with him pastoring him. Talking at schools and motivational talks with kids telling them not to be involved with gangsterism and drugs. I don’t know that he has an enemy.” Waldeck says Staggie and his wife had just returned from a holiday in Dubai on Wednesday. Staggie will be buried next week. (Image Credits: eNCA / Lindsay Dentlinger)

