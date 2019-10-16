Salt River child trafficking ring bust

Share this article

















A neighbourhood watch patrol team, UWatch, who were taking a break at the Groote Schuur Total Garage in the early hours of this morning busted what is suspected to be a child trafficking ring.

According to the Western Cape Gangwatch, South African Police Services (SAPS) officers also responded to the incident.

“The patrol team were on a coffee break at Total Garage Groote Schuur in the early hours of the morning when they noticed boys between ten and fourteen years old asking people for money whilst adult ‘family’ members stood watching,” the organisation reports. “After seeing the same occurrence again and again, the patrollers warned the adults to take the children home and not use them for begging at 2am. After further observation, it became evident that the money collected is used to buy drugs.”

“After informing SAPS a surveillance team was set up which lead to the arrest of these two boys and a lady who unfortunately escaped from custody,” the organisation added. “The investigating officer asked for UWatch’s assistance which led to the arrest of a female suspect in Rosebank on a charge of escaping from custody and the main charge of human trafficking. She remains in custody.”

The group had also previously reported that a child was seen sitting in the car of an unknown adult in the parking area of the same petrol station. The car’s occupant was seen standing outside of the car, speaking to the adult who calls himself the child’s ‘uncle’.

According to the group, it appeared the ‘uncle’ and driver were negotiating a price, as the child was playing with a pack of condoms.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and for weeks SAPS could not trace them,” the Western Cape Gangwatch said.

