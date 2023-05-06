Salt River residents, businesses urged to help COCT draft neighbourhood plan

Share this article

The City of Cape Town encourages residents and businesses to chip in and help draft a local neighbourhood plan for the Salt River, Woodstock area.

It’s intended to bolster the area by addressing key challenges.

Deputy mayor and Mayco member for spatial planning, Eddie Andrews, said the local spatial development framework will attempt to re-establish the unique neighbourhood and to revitalise public open spaces and parks that have been neglected among others.

“We want to tap into the knowledge and experience of the local residents and businesses. These are the people who know the area inside-out, and have a deep understanding of the community and its dynamics. I encourage all to attend the upcoming meeting, and to give us your comment on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and other ideas.”