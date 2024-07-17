Salt River residents in Shelley Road breath a sigh of relief after learning they “may qualify for transfer” or “discounted sale of units”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Claims of alleged gentrification and evictions by Salt River residents in Shelley Road were leveled against the City of Cape Town (COCT). This comes after residents received various letters issued by the City stating “unlawful occupation” and “termination of lease.”

However, the City eventually responded to the claims, saying the tenants “may qualify for transfer” or “discounted sale of units.”

“The COCT is assessing whether occupants of the nine Shelley Road residences in Salt River qualify for property transfers under Human Settlements legislation and policy. The City’s Housing Needs Register team will provide assistance to the occupants in this regard,” said the City.

The City added that any decision on the release or sale of the properties requires a public participation process and Council approval, and may include transfer to the current residents.

“Historically, these properties were retained within the municipal portfolio to potentially expand adjacent Public Open Space. These are market-related rental properties distinct from Council rental stock and are no longer required for municipal purposes,” explained the City. “The City’s goal is to fully explore the available means to enable current occupants to possibly become lawful owners of these residences. Should occupants not qualify, the City will explore whether they may be offered the option to purchase at below market rates subject to the necessary approvals, including by the City Council,” confirmed the City.

Meanwhile, speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, a representative of the Shelley Road Evictees Committee, Sheradia Brown, expressed relief at the potential of knowing she may not lose her home after being a long-standing resident of Salt River.

“Those who do qualify must understand the process will take between six months to one year, depending on the nature and circumstances of the individual. However, the residents were told the Deed of Sale is a process that can take some time.”

The residents are now paying rent to Human Settlement (falling under council), said Brown, and there is the prospect of paying less rent, given that most of the affected residents are pensioners.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when the news was conveyed to me as this was a wish from my mother before she died, ensuring that her children will be safe when she closes her eyes,” expressed an emotional Brown.

Furthermore, an executive member from the Salt River Resident Association (SRRA), Sulaiman Appoles, said though, the association welcomes the lovely news, it is not a victory just yet as there is a “long way to go.”

“The matter is an early indication of better things to come but the association and community must remain vigilant because these houses are not just going to be handed over. There is a process of evaluation and then there is the actual process of transfer,” he remarked.

In no way shape or form should residents think they are at the finish line, he stressed, as I am sure a few surprises still await the residents – it is the nature of the situation.

“However, the association encourages everyone to remain politically and socially active on the issue.” “This challenge of the Shelley Road residents is not only limited to Salt River but forms part of a pattern of conduct from the City that aligns with a wider gentrification policy,” he cautioned.

