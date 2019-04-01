San Souci slap: Pupil to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court

A pupil involved in a physical altercation with her teacher at San Souci Girls’ High School will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The Grade 9 pupil will appear in camera as she is a minor.

Teacher Clarissa Venter laid the assault charge against the pupil, who no longer attends the elite school. The teenager’s mother also laid the same charge against Venter after a clip of the altercation went viral on social media.

The pupil also lodged a complaint with the Equality court, with her lawyer arguing that the incident was a clear “abuse of power”.

“While this incident has been portrayed as an altercation between [the teacher]and the learner, this is far from the truth,” legal representative Yolisa Nocanda said in a statement at the time.

“What is clear from the video is the abuse of power and the bullying of a learner who is not in a position to defend herself.”

Teacher to return to work

Venter is expected to return to work on April 2.

Jessica Shelver, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said the disciplinary process against Venter had concluded, News24 previously reported.

The school governing body had ratified its decision that the teacher receive a fine, final warning and anger management sessions, Shelver said.

(Source: News 24)

