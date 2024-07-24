“Sanctions would have to be imposed – stopping all trade with Israel, closing respective embassies, halting financial transactions on increasing boycotts” – an anlyst

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was welcomed by the United States (US) and allowed to address Congress. Many senators have vowed to boycott his speech, urging others to do the same due to his war crimes in Gaza.

This comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its legal advisory around Israel’s war crimes, reaffirming that Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip is unlawful and hinders Palestinian self-determination. Netanyahu has also been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, researcher Dr Farhin Delawala, said news is circulating that the ICC will be issuing an arrest for Netanyahu.

“This will add pressure against Israel despite Netanyahu calling the ICJ’s ruling a bunch of lies, the ICJ has ruled that Israel is illegally occupying Palestinian territories and the presence of settlers is illegal too,” explained Delawala.

However, to enforce this ruling, she added the nations forming part of the United Nations (UN) need to step up and impose diplomatic pressure for such a ruling to transpire and come to life.

“Sanctions would have to be imposed – stopping all trade with Israel, closing respective embassies, halting financial transactions on increasing boycotts.” “Now the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement will play a vital role by imposing pressure on their respective governments to act swiftly in causing economic and social disturbances to Israel’s Apartheid regime,” she explained.

According to Delawala, two big questions still remain:

“Will the Arab states such as Jordan and Egypt, sever ties with Israel to increase pressure against Netanyahu or will they stick to verbal condemnations?” “Additionally, will the United States (US) continue to veto Security Council resolutions to protect its proxy from accountability?” she challenged.

She further noted that multiple UN resolutions are condemning Israel’s policies in Gaza.

“For instance, UN Security Council resolution 1860 which demands for an immediate ceasefire and departure of Israeli troops.”

She delved into the record of how the ICJ continued to stand firm against Israel’s Apartheid policies in Gaza, by citing South Africa’s submission in 2004.

“We also see that South Africa has played a consistent role in firing at Israel. Back in 2004 on a submission from South Africa, the ICJ previously decided that the building of the West Bank Wall (better known as the Apartheid wall) is illegal as well as the occupation territories in Gaza,” detailed Delawala. “The international community has always condemned Israel’s actions, but unfortunately, Israel has not come to terms with the ICJ rulings,” she reiterated.

Photo: @QudsNen/X