SANDF asked to intervene in Dunoon protests

The SANDF has been asked to intervene in the ongoing protest in Dunoon, sparked by disgruntled taxi associations.

Taxi owners say they’re being victimised by the City of Cape Town.

These protests have had dire consequences for many residents in the township.

WATCH: Army deployed in Dunoon following violent protests

Taxi associations are now distancing themselves from malicious damage to property.

“When we speak to the taxi association on this, they are denying this that they are burning trucks, buses, stoning trucks they say that’s not what they are doing. All they have done is just park the taxi’s but also criminals are taking advantage of the situation,” said Dunoon Ward Councillor Lubabalo Makeleni.

Taxis have not been operating since last week Thursday.

Owners are crying foul over the City’s reluctance to issue them with permits to operate on various routes.

The protest action has also affected thousands of children who have been unable to go to school.

Taxi associations say they are desperate to resolve this matter and are hoping to reach a resolution with the City of Cape Town soon.