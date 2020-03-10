SANDF impact on Cape Flats to be analysed as deployment withdrawn end of March

Share this article

















The Western Cape government is expected to analyse the South African National Defence Forces (SANDF)’s effectiveness in reducing crime in 10 gang-ridden hot spots this week. It comes as the ten-month deployment of the army draws to close at the end of this month. The military’s placement in gang-ridden hot spots in June last year followed a string of murders on the Cape Flats. These included eleven people who were shot dead in Philippi East, seven murders in Delft and two in Hanover Park over a period of just two weeks.

The total number of people murdered over a weekend was shockingly high at the time, with many incidents labelled as ‘gang-related’. This includes 47 murders over one weekend in August, which included 27 shootings, 13 stabbings and seven murders by other means in the metro region of the Western Cape.

However, after nine-months, incidents of gang violence have continued to plague several areas. Residents have however expressed the opinion that their presence has deterred the frequency of crime in their areas.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that crime has reduced, but the road ahead should be prioritized.

“We have seen a slight reduction because of the deployment. I’ve been focusing on the fact that at least make sure that what we’ve got in place is going to counterbalance it, if not more,” said Winde. “To change the murder capital in a month or two is not going to happen. We know that because we’ve got to have behavioural change and normalize society. The SANDF cannot be used as a crutch,” stated Winde.

National Minister of Police Bheki Cele had earlier this year deployed 1 100 officers to the province in a bid to curb rampant crime. Winde also noted, through the collaboration stakeholders, including the City of Cape Town, an additional 500 law enforcement officers were also recently deployed. Winde said that having ‘boots on the ground’ is one method of preventing crime.

“I haven’t been saying let’s get redeployment. I’ve been saying lets to normalized processors, with management systems in place between the City of Cape Town, the province and national government.

The Premier added that intergovernmental cohesion is of utmost importance and that change wouldn’t happen overnight.

“It’s going to take time. Its complex, it’s not a quick fix. We’ve got to focus and take one bite at a time,” he added. “We’ve got to identify the biggest levers. What are we going to do about it, how are we going to change the system so we don’t have criminals on the street that should be behind bars,” said Winde.

The premier drew attention to the recent suspect accused of murdering Elsies River’s Tazne Van Wyk, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered the seven-year-old while out on parole. Fifty-four-year-old Moyiden Pangarker was convicted 11 times prior to his latest arrest, shedding light on several concerns around the country’s parole system.

“There’s nothing for anybody to take credit for at the moment. When you have cases like Tazne… we cannot take credit, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” admitted Winde.

Thousands of Capetonian residents continue to battle with drug and domestic abuse, gangsterism and crime, unemployment, lack of quality education and a critique-worthy justice system. Winde said the goal now is to work toward “normalizing” society.

“A ‘normal’ community is where kids can play in the street, where you can walk down the road without being mugged or worse, where you can have weekend festivals, where economics can happen and jobs and investment… where you can get to school safely without stepping over a body,” stated Winde. “You cannot have proper education, proper healthcare, proper economics, job creation, unless we get it safe. It got to be the big focus, all of together and pulling in the same direction to make sure we bring about change,” he urged.

