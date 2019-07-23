SANDF intervention makes an impact on the Cape Flats

Share this article

















There has been a decline in the murder rate in Mitchell’s Plain as the South African Defense Force (SANDF) has an appearance.

There have been 25 murders recorded over the weekend by the province’s forensic pathology services unit, compared with 43 last weekend, and 55 in the weekend prior. Of the 25 people murdered, 18 were shot, four were stabbed and three were killed through other causes.

There is a slight decline in the murder rate with SANDF deployment

Premier Alan Winde stated that despite the decline in numbers, the issue is still alarming. The presence of the SANDF is having an impact on communities.

“From the Western Cape Government’s side, we will be working on a long-term plan to address the root causes of crime, to stimulate more economic opportunities, and to ramp up services to high crime communities. We need all of our departments, including Social Development, Education, Health, Cultural Affairs and Sport, Transport and Public Works, and Human Settlements to be playing a role in ensuring that communities are supported and both the impact and the allure of crime are reduced.” Premier Alan Winde

Intensified police presence prevails

With the recent shooting of a police officer in Delft, Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz commends the police for the quick arrest of the suspect and for having intensified SAPS existence in the area following the shooting.

In a statement Fritz further said:

“While I note that there has been a decrease in the alleged murder admissions processed by the Salt River Mortuary since both the announcement and deployment of the SANDF, the murder of one remains a murder too many. Yesterday, a Constable, who was just 32 years old, was shot and killed. Two of his colleagues were injured during a subsequent shooting in Delft.”

The proper allocation of police resources will be closely monitored and the police force is encouraged to continue making the maximum efforts to ensure safety in the communities of South Africa.

(Source: The South African)

Share this article

















Comments

comments