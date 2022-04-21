Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SANDF pleads with KZN residents to be patient as it follows processes for relief measures

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says the frustration of the people of KwaZulu-Natal is understandable following delays to bring relief to flood victims in the province.

Many communities and political parties have raised dissatisfaction regarding the pace at which the relief efforts and recovery missions are moving.

At least 448 people have died from the floods in the province.

The SANDF’s Brigadier-General Sandile Hlongwa says there are processes that needed to be followed before they begin to assist to address the delays.

“Indeed, we understand the frustrations of the people that they need something to happen and happen now. However, we must know that with everything we have to do planning, we can’t just jump now and do something tomorrow; the very same community will be complaining that what we gave them actually is not right. But however, I’m not trying to justify that. I might also in a way sort of agree that there was unnecessary delay. But you must remember now that delays might be caused because you have to combine forces. There are people here from Cape Town, Joburg and all over.”

Water provision challenges

On Wednesday, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo conceded that that there had been incidents of interference with the deployment of water tankers in the province.

Mahlobo told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation that damage to the treatment plants had exacerbated the water crisis in the province.

“There are incidents, even when yesterday, i interacted with drivers, that certain communities are blocking, because they have not been having water, and holding back those particular trucks. We are saying that we understand their anger, and appreciate that water is an emotive issue, and it’s about life, but more importantly we are saying that every effort will be done, to ensure that they do get water.”

Source: SABC News


