SANDF to deliver aid to Mozambique, Malawi

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is continuing with assistance in flood ravaged Mozambique and Malawi.

On Tuesday morning, a team from SANDF left for Beira City in Mozambique to deliver food and medical supplies. The team will then head to Malawi’s capital Blantyre for the same relief. This as Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe are recovering from the devastating cyclone Idai.

More than 750 people have been confirmed dead, while thousands remain stranded in remote rural areas. International aid is starting to reach the region, while workers struggle to repair roads, restore power, and care for the survivors-with special attention toward preventing water-borne diseases.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi says people in these countries are in dire need of help.

