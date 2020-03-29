SANDF to deploy more soldiers across the country

Share this article

















The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it will deploy members from its Reserve Force to complement contingents deployed across the country in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the SA Military Health Service will deploy Reserve Force doctors, nurses and operational emergency care practitioners.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially deployed members of SANDF to support the police throughout the 21-day national lockdown.

South Africa has the highest number of infections on the continent with 1 187 confirmed cases and one death recorded. There have been 31 recoveries from the infection.

“The SANDF is calling up members from the reserve force to complement the already deployed SANDF members in the fight against COVID-19. The SANDF will deploy in various capacities in the implementation of the national lockdown in order to recruit a broad plan of urban and rural operations. The SANDF is grateful to reserve force members for their willingness to serve and appeals to civilian employees to release their staff members called up for reserve force service,” says SANDF Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

20 arrests in Mpumalanga

More than 20 people have been arrested in Mpumalanga for alleged non-compliance with the coronavirus lockdown regulations. This was revealed by authorities as they crisscrossed the province.

Community Safety MEC Gabsile Shabalala and Police Provincial Commissioner Mondli Zuma were in Ermelo to observe at first hand if people are complying with the rules of the lockdown.

Zuma says all those who disobey the call will be arrested.

“We are in the region of 20 to 25 people that we have arrested. We are busy with operations in the arteries that comes into the province and out. We are also manning roadblocks in some instances we have got teams that are around the townships which are joined forces between the SANDF and the South African police Service,” explains Zuma.

Source: SABCNews

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments