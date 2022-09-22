Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Sanef calls for transparency from Media24 over suspension of reporters

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on Media24 to be transparent about the outcome of the investigation relating to the suspension of two reporters alleged to have breached the editorial ethics code.

TimesLIVE previously reported that City Press suspended two senior journalists after allegations of extortion.

City Press parent company Media24’s CEO, Ishmet Davidson, confirmed the suspensions and said the company had started a process to establish the veracity of the claims against the reporters.

“We are encouraged by Davidson’s commitment to ensure a speedy investigation,” Sanef said.

Should evidence of editorial breaches be found, action should be taken without fear or favour.

Sanef said claims of this nature are potentially damaging not only to the affected people, but to the industry as a whole.

“For all of us in the media, journalistic integrity is paramount as it sits at the heart of the media’s contribution to building our democracy. Journalists are crusaders for accountability. It therefore follows that they, too, should be subject to the same accountability they demand of those who exercise power in society.”

Earlier this year, Sanef released a report on ethical breaches in SA newsrooms. The report made suggestions on how to curb unethical conduct.

Source: TimesLIVE


