SANEF to request meeting with eNCA over censorship allegations

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) will soon request a meeting with eNCA management to discuss allegations of censorship against the television news broadcaster.

Former eNCA political reporter Samkele Maseko made the allegations.

In a drawn out war on social media, Maseko alleged that then head of News Kanthan Pillay censored stories.

Pillay has since been fired.

SANEF’s Hopewell Radebe says censorship in the industry should always be strongly condemned.

Source: SABC

