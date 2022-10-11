Sanlam CPT Marathon gets a revised route for Marathon Majors candidacy

Share this article

LOCAL

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, in its 15th year, is a candidate for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world. The candidacy comes with a revised route that will see traffic interruptions in some areas.



The 2022 edition of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is expecting approximately 18 000 runners from Cape Town, the rest of the country, and the globe.

The flagship 42,2 km marathon, taking place Sunday 16 October 2022, will be the first year of the race evaluation for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

The evaluation process will continue over the next three years and if successful, Cape Town will become part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2025, joining Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

The race, through some of the city’s iconic landmarks and most scenic landscape, will have a modified route from 2022 with the start moved from Fritz Sonneberg Road (in front of DHL Stadium) to Helen Suzman Boulevard.

For the first time ever, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon athletes will be running on the elevated freeway and the N2, to join the Southern Suburbs.

As a result of the revised route, the outbound lanes on Buitengracht Street between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Dock Road will be closed to traffic between 05:30 and 07:30.

There will also be comprehensive road closures on Long Street from 06:30 until 13:00. No parking will be allowed on Long Street.

Additionally, the outbound lanes on Nelson Mandela Boulevard between Dock Road and Searle Street will be closed from 04:30 until 09:00.

‘The City’s Events Coordinating Committee has been working with the marathon organisers for months on the plans for this event, putting in place mitigating measures to ensure minimal disruptions to people’s lives during the race. Our traffic officials will be deployed in the critical intersections and will be working with race marshals along the routes to ensure motorists as well as residents can move through various detours,’ said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith.

The flagship marathon will be preceded by 10km and 5km peace runs as well as the two trail runs on Saturday.

There will be temporary and rolling road closures in the Green Point and Sea Point areas on Saturday.

The complete list of road closures is available here: https://bit.ly/3SHQZe9

You can also view the live road closures map on race day here: https://cpt-marathon.herokuapp.com/

For queries on race day please contact 021 430 7357 or 021 430 7374 for medical emergencies.

Source: City of Cape Town media