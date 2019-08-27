SANParks Week to include free access on weekends this year

Share this article

















For those South Africans yet to experience the wonders of South African National Parks, 2019 is the year to do so. Between 8-15 September this year, SANParks will be celebrating its 14th annual SANParks Week, with ALL South African citizens gaining free entry into all included national parks for the day.

SANParks Week grants free access to most national parks but excludes Namaqua National Park, Boulders Penguin Colony and the Cableway on Table Mountain National Park. South Africans are also reminded that free access to national parks does not include accommodation facilities and other additional tourist activities.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to award South African’s the opportunity to explore our national parks and to enable them to get to know the national parks within their communities,” said SANParks Regional Communications Manager, Lauren Clayton.

“There’s a wide variety of national parks you can explore and enjoy – you just need your South African ID.”

In the Cape region, locals can explore: Table Mountain National Park (including the Cape of Good Hope), Agulhas National Park, West Coast National Park, Bontebok National Park and Tankwa Karoo National Park.

Visitors are asked to note, however, that quotas will be applicable during weekends at the West Coast National Park – due to the popular flowering season.

For younger citizens without ID’s, birth certificates will be required as proof of identity and citizenship.

“It’s very important for South Africans to get to know their national parks. It’s a space to preserve and celebrate our culture and the heritage that we have on our doorstep,” said Clayton.

For more information on SANParks Week, visit: SANParks website [LINK: https://www.sanparks.org/about/events/parks_week/default.php]

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments