SANRAL says South Africa’s road network ready for festive season

South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) says the country’s road network is ready ahead of the festive season.

Large numbers of holiday-makers are expected to start on their journeys to different holiday destinations from Friday.

Last year saw almost 1 500 fatalities recorded on the roads during the festive season.

Operations and Maintenance Manager for SANRAL’s Northern Region, Madoda Mthembu says, “As the custodian of the road infrastructure, our contribution to safety is to make sure that the road network is safe to travel on. We’ve put up measures that should there be any failure like the development of potholes- we go in there and fix them almost immediately- just to make sure that we provide reliable infrastructure.”

Mthembu adds, “If there are incidents or something that is happening on the road, we have erected some signs boards- we have what we call route managers, who ensure that on a daily basis the roads are maintained and are kept safe- and if the members of the public want to report something- we have displayed their cell numbers on those sign boards.”

Source: SABC News