SAn’s called on to pray for kidnapped Moti brothers

Calls have been raised for South Africans to collectively pray for the safe return of the kidnapped Moti brothers and their family.

The brothers, aged 6, 11, 13 and 15, were kidnapped in Polokwane on Wednesday morning, by seven armed men.

Their driver, who was left unharmed, was transporting them to school at the time. With more than 48 hours having passed, officials have doubled their efforts to trace them.

Moti family lawyer Philip Smit, maintains the kidnapping is ransom-motivated, despite no communication having been made with the family.

Smit says the childrens family is traumatized and beseech the public to keep up the prayers and assist in the search.


