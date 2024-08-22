SANTACO denounces fake news circulating on social media

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Following a letter doing the rounds on social media claiming learners above a certain age would not be allowed to use private scholar transport vehicles as from 1 September 2024, the South African National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) in the Western Cape (WC) confirmed that this is fake news.

Santaco WC chairperson Mandla Hermanus said although the letter has the letterhead of a taxi association operating in Fish Hoek, Masiphumelele, there is no truth in the content found in the letter.

“As Santaco, we have engaged with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) Regional Taxi Council to establish the veracity of the letter. We further engaged the Chairperson of the primary association in Masiphumelele, who has assured Santaco WC that there is no truth in the contents of the letter that is in circulation,” he added.

Both taxi organisations have guaranteed that no learners will be prevented from using private scholar transport. The Association has conveyed the same message to the community of Masiphumelele at a community meeting held on Wednesday afternoon.

Image: VOC