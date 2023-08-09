SANTACO WC welcomes Chikunga’s call for COCT to release impounded taxis

Share this article

Taxi council Santaco in the Western Cape has welcomed Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga’s call for the immediate release of impounded minibus taxis in Cape Town.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, the minister claimed the City of Cape Town had been impounding taxis under an unlawful by-law.

Chikunga said the city had added conditions on minibus operating licences that override established national legislation.

The taxi industry claimed that 6,000 vehicles had been seized by the city since the beginning of the year.

Santaco’s provincial first deputy president, Nceba Enge, has once again distanced the taxi council from the violence experienced in the metro in the past few days.

“It’s regrettable that while there are various factions, including opportunistic criminals and frustrated public members capitalising on the tense environment, the government has chosen to place the taxi industry at the epicenter of the blame.”

Santaco has called on all parties to return to the negotiating table to find solutions to the challenges they’re facing.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has denied allegations that he encouraged the taxi industry in the Western Cape to go on strike.

This after he attended a meeting called by Santaco in the province where a decision to pull taxi services was taken.

Local taxi associations have been on a stay-away for a week now over what they called unfair and excessive impoundments of their minibus taxis.

This sparked violent protests which have apparently led to the deaths of five people in Cape Town.

Cele said he went to the meeting to try and avert any planned strike action.

“I had to speak to the leadership to say whatever happens please remember, ordinary people will suffer. If there’s any way to avoid this going to the strike, please do so.”

Cele called on city officials to return to the negotiating table.

“Swallow pride and go and negotiate and find peace. JP [Smith] will tell you who to negotiate with, continue to negotiate.”