SANTACO’s planned Stay-Away

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Taxi council Santaco has confirmed that it will move forward with plans to have a stay-away on Wednesday, February 22. Santaco stated that the motive for the stay-away is an alleged deadlock between the taxi industry, the city, and the Western Cape Government about issuing operating licenses and impounding minibus taxis.

VOC Breakfast spoke to Santaco’s Public Relations officer, Makhosandile Tumana, on Monday, February 20 concerning the matter. According to Tumana, there has been no progress, and the taxi council is very disappointed with the City of Cape Town and the Department of Mobility.

Minibus vehicles have allegedly been impounded for minor traffic infractions caused by the drivers. Tumana claims the driver should be the one to receive a fine as any other motorist, yet the taxi operator receives the punishment when their vehicle is impounded. He further states the bylaws are always changing and slowly suffocating the operators, not taxi drivers.

“Santaco in the province apologises to all commuters, who use our public transport. It is unfortunate, because of the situation all our vans will remain at our ranks or our homes. This is a stay away not a shutdown therefore we will not be on the roads in Cape Town,” stated Tumana.

According to Tumana, the association has spoken to its members and said it will not be supporting any acts of violence. The association just wants its taxis to remain in its ranks. He further says, if Santaco finds someone, who did something contrasting to what they said, then Santaco is entitled to act against that person or member.

VOC News