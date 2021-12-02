Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SAPS applauds detective work after jailed suspect found guilty of another murder

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

SAPS in the Western Cape has applauded the dedication of Kensington SAPS’ Detective Warrant Officer Petrus Smart, following the sentencing of a man accused of double murder.

Thorough investigation uncovered how Lucian Ackerman shot and killed his lover Munier Larry in 2018, after two assault cases were opened against him. At the time, the 36-year-old was out on a suspended sentence and lured Larry to an address in Factreton where he shot him in the head.

Two months later, he shot and killed 45-year-old Zelda Van Niekerk, whose motorbike broke down on the N1 Freeway near Century City in November that year. Ackerman was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.