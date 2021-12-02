SAPS applauds detective work after jailed suspect found guilty of another murder

SAPS in the Western Cape has applauded the dedication of Kensington SAPS’ Detective Warrant Officer Petrus Smart, following the sentencing of a man accused of double murder.

Thorough investigation uncovered how Lucian Ackerman shot and killed his lover Munier Larry in 2018, after two assault cases were opened against him. At the time, the 36-year-old was out on a suspended sentence and lured Larry to an address in Factreton where he shot him in the head.

Two months later, he shot and killed 45-year-old Zelda Van Niekerk, whose motorbike broke down on the N1 Freeway near Century City in November that year. Ackerman was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

VOC