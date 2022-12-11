SAPS beefs up its manpower with 10,000 new cops

Share this article

The South African Police Service on Sunday said it was preparing to parade 10,000 newly trained police officers this week.

The group of “fully-fledged constables” is reported to have successfully undergone and completed the basic police learning development programme.

“The nine-month programme is a combination of theory and practice which prepares police officers on executing their constitutional mandate of preventing, combating and investigating crime, protecting the inhabitants of the country and their property, as well as upholding and enforcing the law,” the police ministry said in a statement.

“[A total of] 495 of the 10,000 trainees consisting of law, criminologists, policing experts and forensic investigation graduates have already been deployed to various stations after completing their training in September this year.

“Four-thousand of the newly trained police officers will be deployed to the public order police unit in a bid to bolster the organisation’s efforts in responding to crowd control measures, especially during violent protests and other opportunistic crime. Some will be deployed to the visible policing division to assist in heightening and enhancing police visibility through integrated crime prevention operations.”

Some of the officers will be deployed to 30 police stations where they will serve in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigation (FCS) units.

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola welcomed their appointments, saying more boots on the ground would assist in maximising the organisation’s efforts in combating crime.

“The injection of new blood within our ranks will go a long way in assisting the SAPS to heighten and enhance police visibility. These members are being deployed to bolster crime prevention efforts as the country prepares to usher in the peak of the festive season. We are continuously building capacity by adding more boots on the ground. We currently have 556 trainees who commenced their training in October this year. They will graduate in June 2023,” he said.

Passing-out parades for the officers will be held between December 13 and January 1 at SAPS academies in Tshwane, Paarl, Ulundi, Oudtshoorn, Graaf Reinet, Bhisho and the SANDF’s 3 SAI base camp in Kimberley.

Source: TimesLIVE