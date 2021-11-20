SAPS called on to increase trust in service amid ongoing mob justice in WC

Mob justice in the Western Cape equates to the lack of trust between communities, police and the criminal justice system in the province. This is according to Provincial Community Policing Forum board chairperson Fransina Lukas.

She was reacting to statistics disclosed to Community Safety Standing Committee Chairperson in the legislature, Reagan Allen, who echoed her sentiment. Allen revealed that a yearly average of 177 mob justice attacks were carried out over the past three years in the province. At a prosecution rate of 22%, only 65 out of 293 suspects faced legal action.

“This presents yet another desperate call for the lead agency, nationally, to do more to protect citizens from crimes. The low levels of trust in the police service can be attributed to the failures in the criminal justice system. It is imperative that we fill the cracks in the justice system because justice must be seen to be done. The prevalence of mob justice can never be acceptable, the rule of law must be supreme,” said Allen.

Allen has since requested clarity from SAPS regarding plans to curb the vigilantism.

“I have submitted additional questions to the SAPS via the Provincial Minister of Community Safety regarding measures undertaken by the police to curb mob justice. Beyond this, we also need to know what steps are being taken to improve both the satisfaction and reliability of their services. Residents ought to trust the police service to deal with crime as the very first point of call towards the prevalence of justice.”

VOC