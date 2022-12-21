SAPS confiscates more firearms over the weekend

Share this article

Concerted efforts to eradicate the proliferation of illicit firearms that threatens the safety of innocent and vulnerable communities yielded excellent results when member attached to Operation Restore conducted high-density crime combating patrols which led to the confiscation of two illicit firearms and ammunition in Khayelitsha during the past weekend.

On Sunday, 18 December 2022, members attached to our Provincial Operation Restore, deployed in Harare, Khayelitsha were conducting stop-and-search crime combatting operations in the area of Dada Street in site C when they spotted a suspicious vehicle, a white Hyundai with two equally suspicious occupants. They pulled over the vehicle and ensued with a search which led to the seizure of a 9mm Norinco pistol and ammunition which were found under the seat.

Subsequent to the find, a 34-year-old man was arrested and scheduled to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ court once charged.

The same team accosted a 37-year-old suspect in Heinz Park after performing foot patrols in the Magwaza informal settlement. The suspect wanted to evade the presence of the members on foot but was restrained and searched upon which the members found a prohibited firearm and ammunition on his person. He was arrested and detained. He faces a charge of possession of an illicit firearm and ammunition and is scheduled to appear in the Philippi Magistrates’ court once charged.

Photo SAPS