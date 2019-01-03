SAPS follow leads to determine cause of Wupperthal blaze

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said local authorities in the Western Cape are following up all possible leads that may assist them in establishing the cause of fire in Wupperthal.

Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.

Half of the historical village including the parsonage, shops and 53 homes we destroyed in the fire leaving at least 200 people destitute.

“A case of arson was registered after a fire destroyed several houses and buildings on Sunday 30 December 2018 at Wupperthal near Clanwilliam. Our detectives are following up on all leads and the investigation continues,” he said.

Share this article











Comments

comments