SAPS in Overstrand Municipality make arrests

Western Cape MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has praised the crime-fighting efforts of law enforcement officers in the Overstrand Municipality following a number of abalone and drug-related arrests.

A 41-year-old suspect was arrested in possession of mandrax tablets on the R43 Road last week while another suspect was arrested in possession of the drug: Khat. Two more suspects were arrested in possession of abalone near Gansbaai.

Fritz’s spokesperson, Wade Seale, says the Department is working together with the communities to ensure safety.

Photo: VOCfm