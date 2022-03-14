Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SAPS initiate 72 hour activation plan in Khayelitsha

Police have initiated the 72-hour activation plan in search of gunmen who killed five people in the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha this morning.
Crime experts are still scouring the scene where the murders occurred. According to Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, reports suggest unknown gunmen approached shacks located at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement early this morning and fired shots.
A woman and four men were killed. Organised crime detectives are investigating the murders. The victims, who are yet to be identified, are estimated to be between the ages of 25 and 35.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111
Photo: supplied

