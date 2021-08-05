SAPS investigate video of officers ‘manhandling’ Gauteng school pupil

Share this article

















NATIONAL

Gauteng police have launched an investigation after a video clip of officers “manhandling” a school pupil went viral on social media.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the incident happened in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.

The footage showed a uniformed school pupil, wearing a backpack, screaming while being dragged by her feet from the pavement towards a parked vehicle. An officer, whose face is largely covered, pushes her into the back seat as she tries to resist. The vehicle then drives off.

“At this stage, it has been established that the 18-year-old female learner was indeed taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day, unharmed, into the care of her mother,” Kweza said.

Kweza said SAPS members depicted in the video had been identified and a departmental investigation was under way.

“We can confirm that the vehicle captured on the video is a state vehicle and that the members were on duty conducting routine patrols at the time of the incident.

“Whatever measures will be taken will be guided by the outcome of the investigation.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the departmental investigation would be treated with sensitivity and urgency.

Source: TimesLIVE