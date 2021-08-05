Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SAPS investigate video of officers ‘manhandling’ Gauteng school pupil

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

NATIONAL

Gauteng police have launched an investigation after a video clip of officers “manhandling” a school pupil went viral on social media.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the incident happened in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.

The footage showed a uniformed school pupil, wearing a backpack, screaming while being dragged by her feet from the pavement towards a parked vehicle. An officer, whose face is largely covered, pushes her into the back seat as she tries to resist. The vehicle then drives off.

“At this stage, it has been established that the 18-year-old female learner was indeed taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day, unharmed, into the care of her mother,” Kweza said.

Kweza said SAPS members depicted in the video had been identified and a departmental investigation was under way.

“We can confirm that the vehicle captured on the video is a state vehicle and that the members were on duty conducting routine patrols at the time of the incident.

“Whatever measures will be taken will be guided by the outcome of the investigation.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the departmental investigation would be treated with sensitivity and urgency.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.