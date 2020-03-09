SAPS launch manhunt after six people killed in Cape Town shooting

Share this article

















Six people died and several others were wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire on a residence in Site B in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Sunday morning, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said.

The SAPS had activated its 72-hour action plan in an effort to track down the yet to be identified gunmen, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

It was alleged that a group of men stormed the house and started shooting randomly. Five people died on the scene and seven others were wounded and taken to hospital. One of the wounded people died shortly after arrival at the hospital. A six-year-old girl was among the wounded.

“Provincial detectives are hard at work probing cases of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number 086-00-10111 or utilise the MySAPS App,” Potelwa said.

Source: ANA

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments