SAPS launch new campaign

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is launching its Country in Blue campaign in Amaoti in KwaZulu-Natal today.

The Country in Blue Operational Concept will see SAPS vehicles switching on emergency warning blue lights from sunrise to sunset in a bid to heighten police visibility. The concept aims to prevent and combat the so-called trio-crimes of aggravated car-, business- and residential robberies.

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to officially launch the campaign at four this afternoon.

