SAPS launches investigation following an alleged attack by its VIP unit

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation after a video showing what appears to be heavily armed members of the VIP protection unit, allegedly assaulting three men on the N1 in Johannesburg.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, armed officers in plain clothes can be seen taking turns kicking the men while they lie helpless next to the highway.

The video has sparked fierce criticism from the public, with some calling for the officers to be removed from the police force.