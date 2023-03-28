SAPS officials arrested on multiple corruption charges

Share this article

By: Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

In its quest to root out corruption within the South African Police Services, six police officials aged between 31 and 42 were arrested on Tuesday morning on charges of corruption.

The arrest follows a lengthy and thorough investigation by members attached to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit spanning six months. Police spokesperson Andre Traut confirmed that they are due to make a court appearance on 31 March 2023.

“They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on several occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as exhibits. They are also accused of harboring a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law by escorting drugs with a police vehicle,” he added.

Traut further stated that the investigation into the corrupt activities of the members is still underway, and as the matter unfolds, more charges could be brought against the members, who are now suspended from the SAPS.

The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile has since welcomed the arrest and simultaneously warned that corrupt members masquerading as police officers will be brought to book to face the full might of the law.

VOC