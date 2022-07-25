SAPS Operations result in several arrests

Share this article

A joint operation by members of Operation Restore and law enforcement members led to the recovery of a hijacked vehicle. During an operation in NY3 Gugulethu, members spotted a vehicle that was hijacked in NY1.

While searching the vehicle, they found a 9mm pistol with magazine and eight rounds of ammunition. Two male suspects aged 27 and 29 and a 44 year old female were arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm. According to reports, the vehicle was also used in a business robbery in the Boland area. The suspects will make their court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s court today.

Meanwhile, members of the Maitland Flying Squad received information regarding a firearm that was kept at a house in Aloe Court, Athlone. This morning at approximately 01:30, they searched the premises and found eleven members of a gang group aged between 18 and 55 sleeping. One 9mm pistol with one magazine and five rounds of ammunition were found hidden under a suitcase in the room. The suspects were arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, the Maitland Flying Squad responded to information that a male dressed in black and white takkies had a firearm. They saw someone who fitted the description and he threw the firearm in the grass. The 37 year old male suspect was apprehended and a Luger.38 special revolver with six rounds and a bullet proof vest were confiscated.

Furthermore, Camps Bay SAPS arrested a 29 year old suspect at Victoria Road, Camps Bay. On Sunday morning at around 02:00, two officers were patrolling when they came across a suspicious acting male. They searched him and recovered a.38 special revolver without a serial number. The suspect was arrested and he will make his appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court today.

Photo SAPS