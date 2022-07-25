Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SAPS Operations result in several arrests

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A joint operation by members of Operation Restore and law enforcement members led to the recovery of a hijacked vehicle. During an operation in NY3 Gugulethu, members spotted a vehicle that was hijacked in NY1.

While searching the vehicle, they found a 9mm pistol with magazine and eight rounds of ammunition. Two male suspects aged 27 and 29  and a 44 year old female were arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm. According to reports, the vehicle was also used in a business robbery in the Boland area. The suspects will make their court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s court today.

Meanwhile, members of the Maitland Flying Squad received information regarding a firearm that was kept at a house in Aloe Court, Athlone. This morning at approximately 01:30, they searched the premises and found eleven members of a gang group aged between 18 and 55 sleeping. One 9mm pistol with one magazine and five rounds of ammunition were found hidden under a suitcase in the room. The suspects were arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, the Maitland Flying Squad responded to information that a male dressed in black and white takkies had a firearm. They saw someone who fitted the description and he threw the firearm in the grass. The 37 year old male suspect was apprehended and a Luger.38 special revolver with six rounds and a bullet proof vest were confiscated.

Furthermore, Camps Bay SAPS arrested a 29 year old suspect at Victoria Road, Camps Bay. On Sunday morning at around 02:00, two officers were patrolling when they came across a suspicious acting male. They searched him and recovered a.38 special revolver without a serial number. The suspect was arrested and he will make his appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court today.

Photo SAPS

 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.