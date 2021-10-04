Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SAPS search for suspect in Plettenberg Bay

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Police are searching for at least one more suspect, following an armed robbery along the N2 highway in Plettenberg Bay yesterday.
Investigations into the incident, which also led to a shoot-out with police, is ongoing. A search of the crime scene and surrounds led to the recovery of three stolen phones, a 9 mm handgun with ammunition, two air guns and an undisclosed amount of cash.
A Nissan panel van, believed to be used as a getaway vehicle, was also found abandoned in the nearby forest. Police arrested four suspects, between 25 and 34, who are expected in court tomorrow. They face charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Photo: SAPS

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.