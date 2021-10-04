SAPS search for suspect in Plettenberg Bay

Police are searching for at least one more suspect, following an armed robbery along the N2 highway in Plettenberg Bay yesterday.

Investigations into the incident, which also led to a shoot-out with police, is ongoing. A search of the crime scene and surrounds led to the recovery of three stolen phones, a 9 mm handgun with ammunition, two air guns and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Nissan panel van, believed to be used as a getaway vehicle, was also found abandoned in the nearby forest. Police arrested four suspects, between 25 and 34, who are expected in court tomorrow. They face charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.