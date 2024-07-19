Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
SARS and SAPS join forces to protect tax investigators

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says officers are working closely with the South African Revenue Service to protect people conducting investigations into tax evasion.

This after advocate Coreth Naude was shot and wounded on Thursday outside a hotel in Umhlanga, north of Durban, in an apparent hit.

She was attacked by two men who fled in a car with cloned number plates, the case has been handed over to the Hawks, Mkhwanazi says.

“Ja well, the unfortunate incident happened yesterday. And thanks again to the security who are partners, who we work very close with, who were in the immediate vicinity and responded very quickly and prevented further damage that would have been done to the advocate.” Mkwanazi expands.

Source: SABC News


