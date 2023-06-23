Sars upgrading its eFiling systems — Here’s what you need to know

Share this article

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced it will be upgrading its online systems on Friday, saying this may interrupt service on the eFiling platform.

The upgrade will take place between 6pm and 11pm.

“During this time, you may experience intermittent service interruption on the eFiling platform,” Sars said.

According to the revenue service, the upgrades are part of its strategic objective to provide streamlined digital online services.

“Achieving our vision 2024 of a smart, modern Sars with unquestionable integrity that is trusted and admired is of paramount importance. Pivotal to the delivery of our vision are our digital platforms and technology infrastructure,” said the taxman.

“To provide clarity and certainty, make it easy for taxpayers and traders to comply with their obligations and build public trust and confidence, our technology assets have to demonstrate the highest levels of availability, robustness and security.

“Pursuant to our vision and strategic objectives, which include modernising our systems to provide digital and streamlined online services, we are hard at work ensuring our digital platforms and technology infrastructure are available, robust and secure by performing regular upgrades, enhancements, and maintenance.”

eFiling is an online platform that offers services for submitting returns, declarations and conducting various interactions with Sars.

The service allows taxpayers, tax practitioners and businesses to register free of charge and submit returns and declarations, make payments and perform other interactions with Sars in a secure online environment.

Source: TimesLIVE