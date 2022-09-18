SARU refutes claims of failed drug test by Bok players

Share this article

The Springboks tour to Argentina has been marred by news outside of the teams upcoming match, starting from the departur of Elton Janties who was sent home amid alleged improper conduct with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Now SA Rugby has refuted all claims or rumours circulating among journalists of players failing drug tests and allegedly testing positive for cocaine.

In a statement SARU says,”No such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.”

The union says that the calls to team players has been deliberate attempt to sabotage and destabalise the team’s preparations.

The match against Argentina in Buenos Aires kicks off at 21:10.

Source: SABC News