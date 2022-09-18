Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SARU refutes claims of failed drug test by Bok players

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Springboks tour to Argentina has been marred by news outside of the teams upcoming match, starting from the departur of Elton Janties who was sent home amid alleged improper conduct with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Now SA Rugby has refuted all claims or rumours circulating among journalists of players failing drug tests and allegedly testing positive for cocaine.

In a statement SARU says,”No such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.”

The union says that the calls to team players has been deliberate attempt to sabotage and destabalise the team’s preparations.

The match against Argentina in Buenos Aires kicks off at 21:10.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.