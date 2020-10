Share this article

















South Africa has surpassed the 700 000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The country recorded 2 019 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 700 203.

The country also recorded 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 related complications to 18 370.

According to the Department of Health, more than 4.5 million tests have been conducted in the country, with 24 179 in the past 24 hours.

Total recoveries stand at 629 620.