SA’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 5.4% in the past 24-hours

South Africa has recorded 1420 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 3 722 065. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

According to the NICD, “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports four deaths and of these, two occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours.”

The four new deaths bring the total fatalities to 100 046 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Free State accounted for 2%, and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively.”

Source: SABC News