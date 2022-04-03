Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 5.4% in the past 24-hours

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

South Africa has recorded 1420 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 3 722 065. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

According to the NICD, “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports four deaths and of these, two occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours.”

The four new deaths bring the total fatalities to 100 046 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Free State accounted for 2%, and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.