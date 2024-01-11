SA’s dam levels gradually improving

Share this article

The Department of Water and Sanitation says the country’s dam levels have gradually improved as a result of the recent heavy rains in some parts of the country.

The country’s overall dam levels are sitting at 91%.

This is a slight increase from last week’s 89.9%.

The department’s spokesperson Andile Tshona says, “However, eight out of fourteen water supply systems across the country have declined. This calls for all water users to use water sparingly in efforts to conserve the current water levels available in our systems.”

Source: SABC News