SA’s hijacking hotspots revealed

Driving on South Africa’s roads these days might seem like an extreme sport.

Vehicle safety company Tracker released data which assessed more than a million devices in cars across the country, over a year.

If you live in Gauteng, listen up. Kensington, Arcadia and Eldorado Park are the hijacking hotspots while you’re more likely to be robbed in the Pretoria CBD, Arcadia and Sunnyside.

In KwaZulu-Natal, you might avoid Sydenham, Imbali and Avoca Hills as hijackers prey on these areas while most theft incidents are reported in Glenwood, Morningside and Musgrave.

And in the Western Cape, Philippi, Khayelitsha and Maitland are where the hijackers lurk while Claremont and Dunoon are high theft zones.

If you think you’re safe during the day, think again.

Vehicle theft most likely occurs between noon and 2pm, according to Tracker.

Police reveal that more than 16,000 cars are hijacked in South Africa annually.

Source: eNCA

