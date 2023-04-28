SASSA announces new payment methods to cut the queues

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

All South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries in possession of a SASSA card that is due to expire or already expired have nothing to worry about as all monies will be paid out.

According to Postbank Spokesperson Dr. Bongani Diako beneficiaries are not longer required to renew their cards as a new method of payment has been implemented which will kick off at the start of May 2023.

“Beneficiaries can now skip the long queues and get their grants easily, using a simple method. On the usual grant collection dates, beneficiaries are requested to go to retail merchants including Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Boxer, USave, and OK to withdraw their grants in-store,” he stated.

Diako further said that it is of fundamental importance that beneficiaries produce their ID, SASSA card, expired or not as well as their cellphone devices with a contactable number.

“The cashiers in the store will assist beneficiaries’ step by step, but what we want to emphasise is that beneficiaries do not have to the number that they used to register for the grants initially. We just need a number so that a verification pin can be sent and provided to the cashier,” he stressed.

